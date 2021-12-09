Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Life And Death Under AFSPA: A Poet's Grief Of Losing Her Brother

An associate professor from Kohima, Dr. Buno Iralu, shares with us the grief of losing her brother who was killed in 1998 owing to the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA),1958.

Life And Death Under AFSPA: A Poet's Grief Of Losing Her Brother
Bruno Iralu's brother Aja

Trending

Life And Death Under AFSPA: A Poet's Grief Of Losing Her Brother
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T17:18:59+05:30
Dr. Buno Iralu

Dr. Buno Iralu

More stories from Dr. Buno Iralu
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 5:18 pm

On some mornings, you find strangers who are kind enough to share their grief, their anger and their memories with you. Bruno is in Kohima. I have only read her poem, which someone sent to me. It made me sad about a death that happened many years ago.

 I have never met Bruno but when I asked her if she would tell me about her brother who was killed in Nagaland 23 years ago, she told me her brother was not much into photo-taking in those days. There are some photos but they aren’t very clear, she said. Bruno told me she isn’t from Oting, where 14 civilians were killed by forces on December 4th, but her poem is about everyone. Poems are evidence. Of crimes and destruction.

She said she will write about her brother. Here’s her account.

  -Chinki Sinha

 My poem is about my brother who was killed in 1998. He was a young father who was also pursuing his MA in Shillong then. He had come home for the Puja break. He and his friend Robert Belho were out on a leisure car ride one afternoon, when the Indian army suddenly started shooting at them as soon as they went past the army camp area in Dimapur town. My brother Aja died on the spot as a result of receiving multiple shots on his back and head. His friend Robert, who was driving, was seriously injured. After being crippled, he survived for a few more years but passed away eventually.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

 Late Robert said they were not speeding or doing anything unlawful that day. They saw army men standing by the roadside but that was a common sight for anyone in this part of the world (even now). As soon as they felt the shots, they stopped the car but the army men continued shooting at them.

 What I wrote in the poem is only one story. We have friends and family members who were physically tortured by the Indian army at different points of time, particularly in the past years.

 I remember being stopped and frisked multiple times by the army while traveling between Dimapur and Kohima in the 80's especially. Army men would patrol our streets. They would stop and pee right in front of us and even make obscene gestures at us. As young girls then, we detested such encounters but we grew up seeing such things so often that we thought that was part of normal life.

 Thinking back now, so many things were so wrong. We just didn't know.

 We have nothing against Indians in general. In fact, some of our best friends are from India and we value their friendship. It's India's policies and AFSPA in particular, which we are very sad and even indignant about.

 This latest incident in Oting has alerted many towards our plight. We are sincerely grateful to anyone who is listening to the Nagas.

 The killing was on October 25, 1998.


Life And Death Under AFSPA

- by Buno Iralu

What do you do when a loved one's life is cut short just like that?

How are you supposed to feel?

What are you expected to say?

Can one even think straight in such moments?

 

The lifeless bodies of the slain Konyak young men must already be stiff and cold.

Did they sense, yesterday was to be their last trip to their fields?

Did they know they were breathing their last breaths as bullets rained down on them without any warning?

Did they whisper quick prayers before everything became dark and silent?

 

How are you supposed to react when you are told it was a case of "mistaken identity"?

Are mistakes easier to commit when power is in one's hand?

Does crime get another name when it is wrapped in a paper signed and sealed by some who've probably never tasted the loss of a dearest one being snatched away?

 

Tonight as I mourn my Konyak brothers and sons deeply,

My heart is painfully pulling out twenty three years of grief...

Twenty three years ago when my youngest brother Thejavor Aja Vüprü was shot multiple times from behind, by the Indian army,

His lifeless, bullet-riddled body and immeasurable sorrow were brought home,

And we were told, it was a case of "mistaken identity".

 

What do you do when your loved one's life is mercilessly snuffed out just like that?

How do you deal with what's left with you?

Does grief have a time line?

I won't claim to have answers.

I only know, I can choose to forgive, slowly...

But I cannot forget.

And I cannot help but ask, "How long? How much longer? Who next?"

 (Dr. Buno Iralu. Associate Professor, Shalom Bible Seminary, Sechu-Zubza, Kohima, Nagaland.)

Tags

Dr. Buno Iralu Kohima AFSPA Nagaland Firing Nagaland Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kamya Panjabi Slams Troll Who Said She Couldn't 'Save' Her First Marriage

Kamya Panjabi Slams Troll Who Said She Couldn't 'Save' Her First Marriage

And The Madman Laughs: A First Hand Account Of Recent Atrocity In Nagaland

Varun Thakur And Nikita Sahota Tie The Knot; Check Out Their Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Ratna Pathak Shah Backs Indian Cinema, Says 'Film Industry No Longer Laughing Stock'

Abhishek Kapoor Looks Back On His Cinematic Journey

Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned By ED For Ten Hours In Money Laundering Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'RRR' Trailer: Netizens Blown Away By Jr. NTR, Ram Charan In SS Rajamouli's Next

'RRR' Trailer: Netizens Blown Away By Jr. NTR, Ram Charan In SS Rajamouli's Next

Straight Outta Kochi: How John K Sunny aKa Wayword Overcame His Inhibitions Of Rapping In His Mother Tongue

Straight Outta Kochi: How John K Sunny aKa Wayword Overcame His Inhibitions Of Rapping In His Mother Tongue

Women In Hip-Hop: Emerging Rappers Who’re Bringing In A Freshness To The Genre

Women In Hip-Hop: Emerging Rappers Who’re Bringing In A Freshness To The Genre

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

Read More from Outlook

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Advertisement