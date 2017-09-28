The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 September 2017 Last Updated at 9:20 am National

Kashmiri BSF Jawan On Vacation Shot Dead By Militants At Home

The militants, after forcing their way into the house in Parrey Mohalla, fired indiscriminately at the family.
Outlook Web Bureau
Kashmiri BSF Jawan On Vacation Shot Dead By Militants At Home
Representative Image- File
Kashmiri BSF Jawan On Vacation Shot Dead By Militants At Home
outlookindia.com
2017-09-28T09:25:23+0530

Militants tonight stormed the home of a Kashmiri BSF constable on vacation, shooting him dead and inflicting gunshot wounds on four of his family members in Hajjan in north Kashmir, police said.

Rameez Parrey (30) belonged to the 73rd battalion of the BSF.

The militants, after forcing their way into the house in Parrey Mohalla, fired indiscriminately at the family.

Advertisement opens in new window

The jawan died on the spot. Four of his family members -- his father, two brothers and an aunt -- suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The condition of the jawan's aunt was stated to be serious, while that of the three others was stable.

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, S P Vaid, termed the incident as "barbaric and inhumane" and said the guilty would be punished.

Parrey served the BSF for six years.

On May 9 this year, an Army officer from Kashmir, Lieutenant Umer Fayaz, was abducted and shot dead by militants in Shopian district where he had gone to attend the wedding of a relative.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir BSF Police & Security Forces Islamist Militants National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Slashes Refugees Intake, To Accept 45,000 Refugees In 2018
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters