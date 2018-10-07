In the ninth match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-19 season, title contenders Bengaluru Fc will host a strong Jamshedpur outfit.

Despite having one of the best sides in the league, Bengaluru were forced to dig deep for a 1-0 win against defending champions Chennaiyin FC in the first match.

In contrast, Jamshedpur won their opening match with relative ease, beating Mumbai City 2-0 in Mumbai. And with experienced Tim Cahill all set to make his ISL bow with Jamshedpur, Bengaluru will need to be cautious.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

When is the ninth ISL match of the 2018-19 season between Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur?

The eighth ISL match of the 2018-19 season between Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur will be played on October 7 (Sunday).

What time does the Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur match be played?

The match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur match live?

The match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

How to watch online live streaming of the Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur match?

Live streaming of Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Key stats:

- They have made only twice, with one win for each side.

- But Bengaluru have won 6 out of their 9 matches at home in the league stage, last season.

- Jamshedpur are on a four-match unbeaten run away from home in the league stage, continuing from last season.

Likely XIs:

Bengaluru: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Harmanjot Khabra, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Kumam, Miku

Jamshedpur: Subhasish Roy (GK), Tiri, Raju Gaikwad, Yumnam Raju, Pratik Chowdhary, Memo, Mario Arques, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Sumeet Passi, Sergio Cidoncha, Tim Cahill