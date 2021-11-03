Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Covaxin: WHO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Listing Status For Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on October 26 had sought 'additional clarifications' from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final 'risk-benefit assessment' for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-03T17:35:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 5:35 pm

 World Health Organisation's (WHO) independent advisory committee Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Wednesday has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, accoeding to the sources in the know of the development.

The WHO is in the process of evaluating Covaxin's clinical trial data for use of EUL.

The TAG on October 26 had sought "additional clarifications" from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.

In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Covaxin Emergency Use Listing (EUL) World Health Org­anisation (WHO) COVID-19 Vaccine Bharat Biotech National
