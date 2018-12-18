Watch | 'Don't You Realize My Power': UP BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary Threatens SDM

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary was on Tuesday seen threatening Sub-Divisional Magistrate Garima Singh. The BJP legislator had gone to meet the SDM to discuss farmer issues. It was then the incident took place.

News agency ANI posted a video which showed the MLA shouting at the top of his voice. He tells the woman, “Don’t you know I am an MLA? Don’t you realize my power, the power of democracy?”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Agra: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens SDM Garima Singh, says 'Don't you know I am an MLA? Don't you realize my power, the power of democracy?' He had gone to meet the SDM over farmer issues (17.12.18) pic.twitter.com/3lfTlXAi46 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2018

However, Chaudhary has defended his comment and said that he doesn't need to apologise as he had said nothing wrong.

(With inputs from agencies)