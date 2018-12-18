﻿
Watch | 'Don't You Realize My Power': UP BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary Threatens SDM

A video shared by ANI purportedly shows BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary and his supporters surrounding SDM Garima Singh and shouting slogans against her.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2018
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary was on Tuesday seen threatening Sub-Divisional Magistrate Garima Singh. The BJP legislator had gone to meet the SDM to discuss farmer issues. It was then the incident took place.

News agency ANI posted a video which showed the MLA shouting at the top of his voice. He tells the woman, “Don’t you know I am an MLA? Don’t you realize my power, the power of democracy?”

Watch the video here:

However, Chaudhary has defended his comment and said that he doesn't need to apologise as he had said nothing wrong.

(With inputs from agencies)

