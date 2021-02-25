February 25, 2021
Corona
Vehicle Laden With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence

The explosives-laden vehicle was noticed by Mukesh Ambani’s security personnel.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 February 2021
The car had the number plate of Ambani's security detail.
A vehicle containing gelatin sticks was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday, said Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The bomb disposal squad of the Mumbai police towed away a green colour Scorpio that was parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on Thursday evening.

The explosives-laden vehicle was noticed by Ambani’s security personnel. The car had the number plate of Ambani’s security detail.

Bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and quick response team (QRT) commandos arrived at the spot. There was around a hundred police personnel during the checking of car.

