Vehicle Laden With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence

A vehicle containing gelatin sticks was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday, said Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The bomb disposal squad of the Mumbai police towed away a green colour Scorpio that was parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on Thursday evening.

The explosives-laden vehicle was noticed by Ambani’s security personnel. The car had the number plate of Ambani’s security detail.

Bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and quick response team (QRT) commandos arrived at the spot. There was around a hundred police personnel during the checking of car.

