UP On High Alert After After Flash Floods In Neighbouring Uttarakhand

After a glacier splintered in Uttarakhand causing floods in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all officials posted on the banks of the Ganga river to be on a high alert. It asked district authorities to monitor the water level of the river round the clock.

The glacier burst triggered a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalaya.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies were recovered.

It is estimated that over 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.

In the disaster alert issued on Sunday to all district magistrates in UP, the Relief Commissioner said, "Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received. The districts on the Ganga river (banks) need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7.

"If required, the people need to be evacuated.' The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been given instructions to be on the highest alert, the statement added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "To tackle the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help."

In another tweet, Adityanath said, "Feel saddened by the disaster which took place after a glacier broke, and many people missing. I pray to Lord Ram to give peace to the souls who have passed away, strength to the aggrieved family members to bear the loss and speedy recovery to the injured."

Later in a statement, Adityanath said in case of rise in the water level, people residing on the banks of river Ganga should be shifted elsewhere if needed.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to not believe in any rumours nor spread them.

"People should exercise caution, and not venture towards the banks of rivers. In case of any adverse circumstances, co-operate with the district administration. The UP government is taking all necessary steps," he said.

With PTI Inputs

