February 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: Avalanche, Floods Wreak Havoc In Uttarakhand; 150 Persons Missing

Watch: Avalanche, Floods Wreak Havoc In Uttarakhand; 150 Persons Missing

An avalanche was reported in Uttarakhand’s Raini village in Tapovan area on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Avalanche, Floods Wreak Havoc In Uttarakhand; 150 Persons Missing
An avalanche was reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday
Twitter: DD News
Watch: Avalanche, Floods Wreak Havoc In Uttarakhand; 150 Persons Missing
outlookindia.com
2021-02-07T13:18:11+05:30

An avalanche was reported in Uttarakhand’s Raini village in Tapovan area on  Sunday. It was caused after a part of a glacier broke at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The avalanche was soon followed by a massive rise of water levels in the Dhauliganga river, which resulted in several houses being destroyed in the area.

As many as 150 labourers who were working on a power project in the area are missing, at the moment. Rescue operations are underway.

Floods have also been reported in Joshimath area.

According to reports, the floods have uprooted many houses in the area, leaving scores injured.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ahead Of Sasikala’s Return To Chennai, AIADMK Files Police Complaint Against Ex-Leader

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttarakhand Floods Avalanche National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos