Watch: Avalanche, Floods Wreak Havoc In Uttarakhand; 150 Persons Missing

An avalanche was reported in Uttarakhand’s Raini village in Tapovan area on Sunday. It was caused after a part of a glacier broke at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The avalanche was soon followed by a massive rise of water levels in the Dhauliganga river, which resulted in several houses being destroyed in the area.

As many as 150 labourers who were working on a power project in the area are missing, at the moment. Rescue operations are underway.

Massive #flood in #DhauliGanga, Joshimath seen near Reni village, where some water body above flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to some cloudburst, casualties feared, @ITBP_official rushed for rescue pic.twitter.com/aQphYQuIcH — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 7, 2021

Floods have also been reported in Joshimath area.

According to reports, the floods have uprooted many houses in the area, leaving scores injured.

(With PTI inputs)

