UP: Boy Kills Himself Over Poor Marks In Class 10 Board Exams

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself after failing to secure good marks in CBSE Class 10 Board exams. He had secured 46 per cent marks in the exams, following which he took the extreme step

The incident took place at his home in Reoti area on Tuesday after the CBSE announced the Board exam results, Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

The family members did not inform about the incident to the police and cremated him on Tuesday night, the CO said.

The board announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. Schools were also asked to ensure that the marks awarded by them are in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams.

With PTI inputs

