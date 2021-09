Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Police confirmed death of two unidentified militants on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir

According to a police official, following inputs about the presence of militants there, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watrina area of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

“In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed,” the official said.

He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The search operation is on in the area, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)