This Is On You: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over 'Oxygen Shortage, Lack Of ICU Beds'

Amid rising Covid-19 cases and shortage of oxygen and lCU beds, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government. In a tweet, he wrote, "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you."

The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the Covod-19 situation in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 Covid-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities, pushing the tally of cases to 1,62,63,695 and death toll to 1,86,920.

With PTI inputs

