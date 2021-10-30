Skymet Launches Mobile App To Check Pollution Real Time In Your Locality

Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Based on the data at a specific location, the Skymet AQI app will also provide advisories, historical (hourly and weekly), and forecast data of the PMs and personalised health recommendations.

Screen grab of Skymet AQI mobile app.

2021-10-30T13:12:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 1:12 pm

Skymet Weather, the only private weather forecasting agency in India, has launched a new mobile app that will enable users to check real-time values of the air quality index (AQI) and PM 2.5 and PM 10 values for over 400 locations across India, a company spokesperson said.

Based on the data at a specific location, the app will also provide advisories, historical (hourly and weekly), and forecast data of the PMs and personalised health recommendations. The skymetAQI App is available from the Google Play Store and iOS app store.

The mobile app lets users view various parameters contributing to the real-time AQI values of their location. They can compare the data and understand these values in the time frame of 24 hours, 7 days and a month. Skymet Weather already has over 400 outdoor Air Quality sensors installed in various locations in the country. The gathered data is streamed live on its website.

Air pollution is the biggest threat in Delhi/NCR during the winter season. Skymet AQI will also help residents in planning their daily chores as per the advisory recommendation like face mask, air purifier, outdoor activities & exercise and ventilation.

These advisories can help people to plan their exercise routine, route planning based on traffic and pollution. The app also provides temperature, rainfall and humidity data for over 50 locations in Delhi NCR.

“Being the leaders in the weather segment, we also aim to provide better air quality solutions to everyone. This step will enable people to take precautionary measures as per the pollution levels and keep their dear ones safe. We have also enabled API integrations for businesses that aim to keep their stakeholders informed. We believe our small steps can make a huge difference this winter season.” said Yogesh Patil, CEO of Skymet Weather.

Skymet Weather is one of India's largest weather monitoring and agri-risk solutions company. Established in 2003, Skymet runs its own numeric weather prediction models and provides an array of weather-based services through data and information tools.

It uses innovation to provide weather forecast to power companies, media conglomerates, farmer innovation services, agricultural input producers and logistics operators. It has pioneered uses for long-range Monsoon weather forecasts, satellite remote sensing technologies and unmanned aerial vehicles in India.

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Air Pollution Air Quality Mobile App Weather Delhi Delhi Pollution National
