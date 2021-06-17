June 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Republic Day Violence: Police File Additional Charge Sheet Against Deep Sidhu, Others

Republic Day Violence: Police File Additional Charge Sheet Against Deep Sidhu, Others

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort injuring scores of policemen.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:55 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Republic Day Violence: Police File Additional Charge Sheet Against Deep Sidhu, Others
Deep Sidhu
File- PTI Photo
Republic Day Violence: Police File Additional Charge Sheet Against Deep Sidhu, Others
outlookindia.com
2021-06-17T13:55:23+05:30

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case in which protesters of a tractor rally against three farm laws had stormed into the Red Fort injuring scores of policemen.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar will pass the order on the point of cognisance of the fresh charge sheet on June 19 at 2 pm.

“The investigating officer of the case pointed out the names of the witnesses who were severely injured or from whom the weapon was snatched,” the court noted.

The Crime Branch is tasked with investigating the case. On May 17, it filed a 3,224-page charge sheet and sought prosecution of 16 accused including Sidhu.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort. 

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Riots 2020: Court Orders Immediate Release Of 3 'Pinjra Tod' Activists From Jail

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Deep Sidhu (actor) Delhi Punjab Republic Day Republic Day violence case Agriculture: Farmers Farm Bills 2020 Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos