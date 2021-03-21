Rajasthan Govt Announces Night Curfew In 8 Cities From Monday, Makes Covid Negative Report Mandatory For Visitors

March 21, 2021
Poshan
In view of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from Monday. The state government has also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a Covid-19 negative test report.

The cities where the night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am include Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara).

The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It was decided that travellers coming to Rajasthan from other states will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hours) from March 25, officials said.

If the RT-PCR test report of travellers are not negative, they would have to remain in quarantine for 15 days, officials said.

It was also decided that markets in urban local bodies will close by 10 pm.

Rajasthan on Saturday reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 3,24,948, according to an official report.

(With PTI inputs.)

