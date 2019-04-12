Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Will Start 'MGNREGA 3.0' For Water Conservation

With the primary focus of the scheme being on water conservation, a Congress government will start 'MGNREGA 3.0', Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

"The work done under MGNREGA will be used to build and renew water bodies," he said in a Facebook post.

Gandhi also said that the minimum days of guaranteed employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act will be increased from 100 to 150.

MGNREGA was enacted by the UPA government. The per capita availability of water in India is decreasing and several areas have seen depletion of underground water.

