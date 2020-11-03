November 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Punjab CM To Sit On Dharna At Rajghat After President Declines Request

Punjab CM To Sit On Dharna At Rajghat After President Declines Request

Amarinder Singh had sought an appointment with the President to seek assent to the bills passed by the state assembly in a bid to negate the new farm laws.

PTI 03 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Punjab CM To Sit On Dharna At Rajghat After President Declines Request
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh
PTI photo
Punjab CM To Sit On Dharna At Rajghat After President Declines Request
outlookindia.com
2020-11-03T16:19:57+05:30

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead a “relay dharna” of Congress MLAs at Delhi’s Rajghat on Wednesday after President Ram Nath Kovind’s refusal to meet a delegation led by him over the Centre’s farm laws.

Singh had sought an appointment with the President on Wednesday to seek assent to the bills recently passed by the state assembly in a bid to negate the Centre’s new farm laws.

But Rashtrapati Bhavan has declined his request for appointment, the state government said on Tuesday.

The CM on Tuesday said the protest in Delhi will highlight the situation in the state because of the suspension of goods trains by the Centre.

The Railways has stopped running trains to Punjab, saying the farmers protesting against the farm laws are still blocking some tracks. But the state government maintains that they have eased the blockade and are allowing goods trains to run.

Thermal power plants are shutting down in the state because of lack of coal, the Punjab government said.

The CM said since section 144 of the CrPC – which prohibits assembly of people – is in force in the national capital, MLAs will go from Delhi’s Punjab Bhawan to Mahatma Gandhi’s 'samadhi' in groups of four to hold a relay protest.

Singh will lead the first batch at 10.30 am.

Apart from the MLAs from the ruling Congress, Singh has urged Punjab legislators from other parties to participate.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Seven Different Forms Of Mild Covid-19 Identified'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh Ram Nath Kovind Delhi Punjab Farm Bills 2020 Agriculture Protests National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos