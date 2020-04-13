April 13, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10am Tomorrow, Decision On Coronavirus Lockdown Extension Likely

PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10am Tomorrow, Decision On Coronavirus Lockdown Extension Likely

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

PTI 13 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10am Tomorrow, Decision On Coronavirus Lockdown Extension Likely
PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10am Tomorrow, Decision On Coronavirus Lockdown Extension Likely
outlookindia.com
2020-04-13T14:46:22+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

 

Next Story >>

Andhra IAS Officer Returns To Work Three Weeks After Giving Birth To Baby

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos