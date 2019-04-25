People Have Coined A New Name For BJP ‘Bhagti Janata Party’: Akhilesh Yadav

﻿
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks come a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party clarified that Modi was not going to hold any press conference in Varanasi.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2019
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said, that a new term has been coined for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the people, called the 'Bhagti Janata Party', as Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuses to hold a press conference.

"Have you heard anything new? The people have heard that the BJP's new name is 'Bhagti Janata Party' because the Prime Minister avoids holding a press conference while his leaders run away from the questions of the media journalists and their workers run away after seeing the people as they question them about the Rs 15 lakh and employment," Yadav said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks come a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party clarified, that Modi was not going to hold any press conference in Varanasi.

On Wednesday, the BJP described a letter that was doing the rounds on social media, about Modi holding a press conference in the temple town as fake.

The fresh attack comes the same day, when Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi, ahead of filing his nomination papers on Friday.

In another tweet, the SP chief hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by tagging a picture of Khazanchi, a child born during demonetization.

"Vikas wants to know if you know this child Pradhan Sb?" Yadav asked.

Modi, who is re-contesting from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, had won the 2014 elections from the seat by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and Ajay Rai of the Congress.

The high-profile seat will go to the polls on May 19 in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

 

