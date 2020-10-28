NIA Conducts Searches At Greater Kashmir’s Srinagar Office

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at Greater Kashmir's Srinagar office, at the residence of local journalist Pervez Bukhari and at the residence and office premises of human rights activist Khuram Parvez.



Greater Kashmir is an English daily published from Srinagar.

The NIA said it conducted searches in 10 locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bangalore. The raids were conducted in connection with “a case pertaining to certain NGOs raising funds in India and abroad claiming to carry out charity-related works, but utilising the funds to carry out secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K.”

NIA officials have said that several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized.

“NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line,” former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2020

The PDP chief also lashed out at the BJP and claimed that “truth is the biggest casualty” under the current regime.

“At a time when J&K’s land & resources are being plundered, GOI wants media publications to write op-eds about diabetes & yoga. In BJP’s ‘all is well’ charade, truth is the biggest casualty. Any journalist unwilling to become a part of Godi media is targeted,” Mehbooba said in another tweet.

At a time when J&K’s land & resources are being plundered, GOI wants media publications to write op-eds about diabetes & yoga. In BJP’s ‘all is well’ charade, truth is the biggest casualty. Any journalist unwilling to become a part of Godi media is targeted — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2020

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also attacked the BJP and expressed solidarity with Greater Kashmir. “From NIA raids to lockdown offices, the media in Kashmir was never under such duress as it is today. Muzzling of sane voices goes on at all fronts and this govt is shamelessly on that mission,” Dar tweeted.

From NIA raids to lockdown offices, media in Kashmir was never under such duress as it is today. Muzzling of sane voices goes on at all fronts and this govt is shamelessly on that mission.



In solidarity with @GreaterKashmir, J&Ks most trusted newspaper. — Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) October 28, 2020

Just last week, government authorities had sealed Kashmir Times’ Srinagar office. The Srinagar office of the paper was operating from government accommodation allotted to it in 1993-94.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine