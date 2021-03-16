Masks Mandatory, Offices To Operate At 50% Capacity: Lockdown-Like Restrictions Return In Maharashtra; Check Full List Of Curbs

Amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in different parts of the state, lockdown-like restrictions returned in Maharashtra. After recording over 15,000 fresh Covid-19 infections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines for the state last night and extended curbs imposed in containment zones till March 31.

As per the notification, all offices in the state (private and government) have been asked to function at 50 per cent capacity. Moreover, the government has asked offices to allow their employees to work from home as far as possible. The health and other essential services have been exempted to ensure that the citizens get essential supplies to stay at their homes.

Rules for offices:

- The Maharashtra government has also cautioned offices against violation of the new guidelines while allowing work from home.

- Offices can operate with 50 per cent of attendance till March 31

- Work from home to be extended as far as possible

- Any office found to be violating shall be closed for a period until the pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government.

Rules for PVRs, hotels, restaurants:

- All cinema halls, hotels and restaurants are to operate at 50 per cent capacity with the following restrictions:

- No entry without masks

- Temperature measuring device to be used to ensure no one with fever gets entry

- Hand sanitisers are also to be made available at entry points.

Rules for malls:

- Mall Management has been asked to ensure that theatres and restaurants or any other establishments on the premises adhere to the new guidelines.

- Hand sanitisers are also to be made available at entry points.

- No entry without masks

- Temperature measuring device to be used to ensure no one with fever gets entry

In case of violations, owners will be penalised under the Disaster Act and such premises would have to remain shut as long as the pandemic stays notified as a ‘disaster’ by the central government.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine