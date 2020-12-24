Man Booked In Delhi For Raping Woman, Forcing Her To Convert For Marriage

A case was registered on a woman's complaint in Sarita Vihar that a man allegedly forced her to convert her religion for marriage and later raped her, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

It was also alleged that the accused hid his real identity and used to live at her house as a tenant, they said.

According to police, a complaint was received on Monday where the woman, a resident of Sangam Vihar, came to the Sarita Vihar police station and handed over her complaint.

It was alleged that one Sahib Ali alias Rahul (20) was staying as a tenant in her house. After they had both developed friendship, he took her one day to Ali Vihar where she met several of his family members including father, mother, brother, sister and brother-in-law, a senior police officer said.

A few days later, she was taken to his parents’ house where he had physical relations with her without her consent, the officer said.

She further alleged that Hazisunnala, the father of Sahiba Ali, also touched her inappropriately and attempted to sexually assault her, they said.

In the complaint, it was alleged that the accused also married her and later forced her to convert her religion.

Her medical examination was conducted and a case under IPC Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) was registered at Sarita Vihar police station, they added.

