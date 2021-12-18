Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmir: Cold Wave Tightens Its Grip As Water Supply Lines Freeze

Kashmir: The region recorded the coldest night of the season so far, with Srinagar recording temperature of minus 6 degree Celsius. The sub-zero temperatures have led to freezing of water supply lines in many parts of Kashmir.

Kashmir: Cold Wave Tightens Its Grip As Water Supply Lines Freeze
Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Kashmir: Cold Wave Tightens Its Grip As Water Supply Lines Freeze
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T12:25:42+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 12:25 pm

Srinagar and most other parts of Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season so far as the mercury plummeted several degrees below zero across the valley, resulting in freezing of water supply lines as well as the fringes of several water bodies, officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius on Friday night – down by 2.2 degrees from the previous night's minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

This was the coldest night of the season so far in the city and the minimum was 4.5 degrees below the normal for this part of the season, they said.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius. The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.3 degrees Celsius.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag also recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.

The coldwave conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas of the valley as well as the fringes of several water bodies, they said.

The weatherman has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as further fall in the minimum temperature is expected.

There is also a possibility of a white Christmas as widespread moderate to heavy snowfall is most likely to occur from December 23-25.

Tags

PTI Srinagar Kashmir Winter Season Weather: Cold & Coldwave Srinagar Snowfall Christmas National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Afghanistan Among Focus Areas Of India’s Dialogue With Central Asian Countries

Afghanistan Among Focus Areas Of India’s Dialogue With Central Asian Countries

Drone Used To Drop Covid-19 Vaccines In Remote Palghar Village, First Time In Maharashtra

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ganga Expressway Today: All You Need To Know

Covid-19: India Logs 7,145 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 289 Fatalities

Delhi Records Season’s Lowest Temperature Of Six Degree Celsius; AQI Remains ‘Poor’

Whose Right Is More Right? Mine Or Grandma's

After Attending PM Modi’s Seminar, Mayors From Across India To Visit Ayodhya Today

Himachal All Set For Pre-Covid Like Tourists Rush In Winter, Temperature Drops Below Minus 9

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from India

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Supreme Court Has Over 50 Petitions Pending Related To 'Habeus Corpus' : Govt

Supreme Court Has Over 50 Petitions Pending Related To 'Habeus Corpus' : Govt

PM Modi Gets Bhutan's Top Civilian Award: 8 Other Nations That Have Honoured Modi

PM Modi Gets Bhutan's Top Civilian Award: 8 Other Nations That Have Honoured Modi

Harnaaz Sandhu Vs Neeraj Chopra: Sexist Meme Draws Ire On Social Media

Harnaaz Sandhu Vs Neeraj Chopra: Sexist Meme Draws Ire On Social Media

Read More from Outlook

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Rampukar Pandit / A Bihari labourer whose son passed away while he was trapped in Delhi during the 2020 Covid lockdown, vows never to migrate for work, come what may

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Advertisement