Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Kashmir: BJP Worker's PSO Absconds With 2 Rifles In Kupwara Along LoC

Kashmir: BJP worker’s PSO (personal security officer) went missing on Monday along with two rifles from Old MLA hostel in Kupwara along LoC.

PSO of BJP workers goes missing with rifles in Kashmir.

2021-12-13T17:01:59+05:30
Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 5:01 pm

A Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a BJP worker went missing on Monday along with two rifles from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said.

Saqib Tantray, a resident of Bohipora in Kupwara, was posted as a PSO to BJP worker Abdul Rashid Zargar, who is staying at Old MLA hostel in Kupwara, they said.

During investigation, it came to light that two rifles were also missing from Zargar's residence, they said

A close associate, also neighbor, of Saqib Tantray, identified as Arif Ahmad Mir, has also been missing since morning, they added.

