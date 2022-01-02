Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Kashmir: Army Says Pakistan Breached Cease-Fire Along LoC

Kashmir: The Army said the incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the anti infiltration obstacle system, kept under surveillance by it.

Army says killed terrorist was identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national.

2022-01-02T15:19:53+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 3:19 pm

The Indian Army said "in a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding between the two armies across the line of control, an inflitration or BAT action was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara on January 1.

"Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores," says a statement issued by the army

The army said the incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration obstacle system, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan armymen.

"In complete breach of the ceasefire understanding arrived at between the DGMO's, one armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 1500 hours on Jan 1," the Army said.

It added: "Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 1600 hours. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades."

The army said the surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any exploitation of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area and the operation is ongoing. The army said route adopted by the infiltrator was similar to the one adopted on Apr 4, 2020 during operation Rangadori Bhaikh in which five militants were eliminated.

"A search of the belongings revealed Pakistani National identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohd Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in Army Uniform wearing name tab of Shabbir," the army said.

"This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor CROSS BORDER terror. A Hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual," says Srinagar based defence spokesman Emron Musavi.

