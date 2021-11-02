Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: BJP Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 Cricket Match

A video surfaced online which purportedly showed BJP leader Vikram Randhawa making remarks that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of a community. BJP served him with a show-cause notice.

J&K: BJP Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 Cricket Match
BJP Leader from J&K Vikram Randhawa | Twitter

Trending

J&K: BJP Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 Cricket Match
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T14:03:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 2:03 pm

An FIR has been registered against a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community, officials said on Tuesday.

The case was registered after a video, which surfaced online, purportedly showed Vikram Randhawa making the remarks, they said.

Randhawa is accused of making disparaging comments over the incidents of celebration of Pakistan's win over India in a cricket match in the ongoing T20 world cup in Dubai.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit has taken note of the video of former MLC Randhawa and served him a show cause notice on Monday, asking him to explain his position within 48 hours and submit a public apology.

“An FIR has been registered against Randhawa at a police station here under section 295-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on,” a police official said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief, while section 505 (2) gives powers to the police to arrest anyone who makes a statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

In the show cause notice served to Randhawa on Monday, the BJP disciplinary committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, asked him o explain his position within 48 hours.

“A video has gone viral in social media in which you are seen making absolutely reckless and hatred promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has brought disrepute and embarrassment to the party,” the notice read.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina, who ordered the disciplinary action against the former legislator, had said he was personally hurt after hearing the comments of Randhawa.

He said that the remarks “are totally against the basic principles of the party which believes in respecting all faiths and taking everyone along in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'".

Randhawa's remarks have caused an outrage across Jammu and Kashmir with people demanding action against him in accordance with the law.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk J&K: Jammu & Kashmir BJP Jammu and kashmir J&K Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali: UP Man Killed After Two Groups Clash Over Bursting Firecrackers

Diwali: UP Man Killed After Two Groups Clash Over Bursting Firecrackers

Child Rights Body Sends Complaint To NCERT Over New Manual Aiming To Sensitise Teachers About LGBTQ+ Kids

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Covid-19 Spikes Ahead Of Diwali But Active Cases Remain Lowest In 253 Days

Delhi: Air Quality On Diwali 'Very Poor', Most Likely Getting Hazardous By End Of Day

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Meet 'Bambooka', A Bicycle-Turned-Bamboo Two Wheeler Designed To Save Dying Tribal Art Forms Of Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali

Mahatma Gandhi To be Commemorated On Special UK Collector's Coin To Mark Diwali

Mahatma Gandhi To be Commemorated On Special UK Collector's Coin To Mark Diwali

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Goa: Israel-Bound Flight With 276 Passengers On Board Makes Emergency Landing At Dabolim Airfield

Goa: Israel-Bound Flight With 276 Passengers On Board Makes Emergency Landing At Dabolim Airfield

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Outlook Web Desk / Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to visit troops on Diwali. This time, meet them at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Outlook Business Desk / Love, hate them, you sure cannot ignore them. Social media influencers are revolutionising content creation and shaping our viewing and buying habits.

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family.

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Outlook Web Desk / Electronic firecrackers are devices that can be operated through remote controls once plugged into an electricity source.

Advertisement