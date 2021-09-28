India Registers Lowest 18,795 Covid-19 Fresh Cases In 201 Days

India registered lowest fresh 18,795 Covid-19 cases for the first time after 201 days on Tuesday.

According to Union Health Ministry, the country's COVID-19 tally has reached to 3,36,97,581 cases.

Significantly, the number of active cases has declined to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days, as per the ministry.

The death toll in the country due to Covid-19 has climbed to 4,47,373 with 179 more fresh fatalities, which is also the lowest in 193 days, as per the official data.

The number of daily fatalities was recorded at 154 on March 19.

The number of active cases has declined to 2,92,206, accounting for 0.87 per cent of the total number of cases -- the lowest since March 2020 -- while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.81 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

A decrease of 7,414 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported in the country for 93 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

Also, 13,21,780 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 56,57,30,031.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 29 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 95 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 3,29,58,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 87 crore with more than one crore doses administered in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23. (With PTI inputs)