False Allegations, Concocted Charges: India Responds To Pakistan Over Kashmir At UN Rights Body

After Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nation's Human Rights Council and alleged that India was violating human rights in the state, the Indian representative responded strongly and termed it "false allegation".

Vijay Thakur Singh, the Secretary East, who addressed the meet, said that the allegations levelled by Pakistan were "offensive rhetoric and concocted charges".

"The world is aware that this narrative comes from epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years," Vijay Thakur said.

Vijay Thakur, in a clear reference to Pakistan, said there was a need to call out those who are misusing the UNHRC for malicious political agenda under the garb of human rights.

"They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators," she said, rejected Pakistan's charges against India on the issue at the 42nd session of the UNHRC.

She reiterated that Kashmir and issues related to it were internal matters of India and that the decision to abolish the special status of Kashmir was taken by the parliament to end discrimination in J&K.

"As a result of the recent legislative measures, progressive policies will now be fully applicable to our citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. These will end gender discrimination, better protect juvenile rights and make applicable rights to education, information and work.

"We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision, like other legislations passed by the Parliament, is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India," she said,

On the restrictions that are in place in the Valley, Vijay said the J&K's administration is ensuring basic services, normal functioning of institutions, mobility and nearly full connectivity.

"Temporary precautionary measures were taken in Kashmir to ensure the safety of people in the face of threats of cross-border terrorism," she said.

Earlier, Pakistan raked up the Jammu and Kashmir issue meet and said that the erstwhile state has been converted into the "largest prison" with people being denied access to basic amenities.

He said people have been "caged" there over the past six weeks and demanded a joint investigation by the United Nations.

"Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world’s conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir," he said.

