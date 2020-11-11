November 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi’s 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign For Rest Of the Year

Delhi’s 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign For Rest Of the Year

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign in October to curb rising air pollution.

PTI 11 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi’s 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign For Rest Of the Year
PTI
Delhi’s 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign For Rest Of the Year
outlookindia.com
2020-11-11T15:26:07+05:30

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to extend the ''Red Light On, Gaadi Off'' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till December 31.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21, saying even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

"The campaign was to continue till November 15. However, the Delhi government has decided to extend it till December 31 considering the pollution situation," Rai said during a press conference.

It will be called ''Phase 2'' of the campaign, he said. 

Rai also appealed to the Opposition to desist from making statements that provoke people against the ban on firecrackers.

"We need everyone's support in implementing the ban. If you cannot support the cause, please don’t make any provocative statements. Pollution doesn't differentiate between people," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bihar Poll Boost: AIMIM Plans To Contest In UP, West Bengal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Air Pollution India pollution AQI Smog National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos