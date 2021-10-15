Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Delhi Police Registers Case After AIIMS Medico Alleges Rape By Colleague

The female AIIMS doctor has alleged that she was raped by the senior colleague, after she went to his room to celebrate his birthday.

AIIMS doctor allegedly raped.(Representational image)

2021-10-15T15:47:26+05:30
Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 3:47 pm

The Delhi Police on Friday lodged a case after a female doctor at All India Institute of Medical Science alleged that she was raped by a senior colleague during a birthday party inside the campus, officials said.

The officials said the accused is absconding and they have launched efforts to nab him.
The incident, as per officials, took place on September 26 after the victim medico went to the senior colleague’s room for the birthday celebrations.

The police received information about the incident on October 11 at the Hauz Khas police station, officials said, adding that the MLC (Medico Legal Case) was also done.

According to the police, when their team reached the hospital and met the victim, she told them that on September 26, one of her senior colleagues allegedly raped her after she went to his room for the birthday celebration.

Based on her statement, a case was registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hauz Khas police station, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"During investigation, the statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC, and raids are being conducted at some hideouts of the accused. Technical surveillance has also been mounted but the accused is still at large," she said. (With PTI inputs)

