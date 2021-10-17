Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18

The Delhi High Court observed that a man cannot be absolved from paying for his adult child's education as women can't be expected to bear the burden of raising children alone just because they are 18-years-old.

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18
Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18
outlookindia.com
2021-10-17T19:17:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 7:17 pm

In a win for women and children, the Delhi High Court has ruled that a man cannot refuse to pay for his son's education simply because the latter became an adult. Dismissing a plea by a man seeking to absolve himself from paying for his son's education after the age of 18 years, the court said that a father cannot deny carrying the financial burden of his son's education simply because he has attained the age of majority.

The order came in response to a petition to review a previous HC order that had directed him to pay Rs 15,000 as monthly interim maintenance to his estranged wife till the time their son either graduated or started earning. The man sought a review of the order, stating that the son was already 18-years-old and an and adult. 

Denying the man's request, Justice Subramonium Prasad of the high court said the husband must carry the financial burden of making certain that his children are capable of attaining a position in the society wherein they can sufficiently maintain themselves. This is because even after turning 18, the son may not be financially independent and could be incapable of sustaining himself.

“At the age of 18, it can be safely assumed that the son is either graduating from 12th standard or is in his first year of college. More often than not, it does not place him in a position wherein he can earn to sustain or maintain himself," the court said.

The court also observed that the mother cannot be burdened with the entire expenditure on the education of her son just because he turned 18. "A father is bound to compensate the wife who, after spending on children, may hardly be left with anything to maintain herself,” Prasad said.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Earlier, a Family Court had ordered that the son was entitled to maintenance till he attained the age of majority and the daughter would be entitled to maintenance till she gets employment or gets married, whichever is earlier.

The high court said it is true that in a majority of households, women are unable to work due to socio-cultural as well as structural impediments, and, thus, cannot financially support themselves.

“However, in households wherein the women are working and are earning sufficiently to maintain themselves, it does not automatically mean that the husband is absolved of his responsibility to provide sustenance for his children.

"It further places the entire burden on the mother to bear the expenses of educating the children without any contribution from the father, and this court cannot countenance such a situation,” it said.

The estranged couple had got married in November 1997 and had two children. They got divorced in November 2011 and the son and daughter are 20 and 18 years old respectively.

The high court was told that the woman was working as an Upper Division Clerk in Delhi Municipal Corporation, earning about Rs 60,000 per month, and the records indicate that the man has filed his salary certificate which showed that his gross monthly income, as of November 2020, was Rs 1.67 lakh.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Thieves Steal Rs 25 Lakh From Police Station In Agra, Six Cops Suspended

Thieves Steal Rs 25 Lakh From Police Station In Agra, Six Cops Suspended

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Singhu Border Lynching: Three Accused 'Nihang' Sent To Custody, Two SITs To Probe Case

Former MoS Babul Supriyo To Resign From Lok Sabha On October 19

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Civilian Killings 'Conspiracy' To Defame Kashmiris: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Navjot Singh Sidhu Seeks Meeting With Sonia Gandhi, Pitches 'Punjab Model' Ahead Of Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Advertisement

More from India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Israel On His Maiden Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Israel On His Maiden Visit

Congress Names Priyanka Gandhi As Party’s Face For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Congress Names Priyanka Gandhi As Party’s Face For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

Naseer Ganai / A day after two non-local cart vendors were shot dead in Kashmir, militants struck again today killing two more non-local labourers in the southern district of Kulgam.

Kerala Rains: 23 Killed In Flash Floods And Landslides, PM Modi Speaks To CM Vijayan

Kerala Rains: 23 Killed In Flash Floods And Landslides, PM Modi Speaks To CM Vijayan

Outlook Web Desk / The toll from disastrous flooding caused by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of two central Kerala districts rose to 23 as rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubbles on Sunday.

Yuvraj Arrested In Chahal 'Casteist Remarks' Case, Released On Bail

Yuvraj Arrested In Chahal 'Casteist Remarks' Case, Released On Bail

PTI / 'Yuvraj Singh came to Hansi on Saturday and we made a formal arrest. He was released on bail bond after a few hours,' DSP (Hansi) Vinod Shankar said.

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Ashwani Sharma / Tourists and travellers have been asked not to venture towards the Kunzum Pass in Himachal Pradesh with snowfall being reported in several parts of the state including Rohtang Pass.

Advertisement