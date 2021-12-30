Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Covid-19 Uttar Pradesh: Six New Cases Reported In Mathura

Covid-19 Uttar Pradesh: The three cases reported in Mathura have foreign travel history. One person has returned from Mathura, while other two people have been to Singapore.

Six new Covid-19 cases in UP's Mathura.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-30T08:29:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 8:29 am

Six people including a 52-year-old man who returned from Uganda were found infected with Covid-19 in the district in random sampling, officials on Wednesday said.

“Amit Jain who came from Uganda a week before was found infected with Covid-19,” Dr Bhudeo Singh, the Rapid Response Team In-charge, said.

Another two, Amit Pathak (38) and Deepika Chaturvedi (32), who returned from Singapore about two months ago were also found infected with the virus, the official said.

All the infected have been home quarantined and the areas they are living in have been converted into containment zones, he said.

Some samples, including of those who came from foreign countries, have been sent for Genome sequencing, he added.

With the new additions, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 17, the officials said.

