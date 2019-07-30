Congress MP Sanjay Sinh Resigns From Rajya Sabha, To Join BJP

﻿
Sinh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2019
Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Sinh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament, sources said, adding that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Sinh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

PTI

