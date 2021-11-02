Congress Candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shekhawat Leading In Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to currently available trends.
Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,185 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad.
In the Vallabhnagar Assembly constituency, Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 1,269 votes.
The counting of votes is going on at respective district headquarters amid tight security arrangements.
(With PTI Inputs)