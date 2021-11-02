Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Congress Candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shekhawat Leading In Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shekhawat of the Indian National Congress from Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies respectively are leading in the Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls.

Representational Image | PTI

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:24 am

Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to currently available trends.

Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,185 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad.

In the Vallabhnagar Assembly constituency, Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 1,269 votes. 

The counting of votes is going on at respective district headquarters amid tight security arrangements.

(With PTI Inputs)

