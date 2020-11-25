China Says It Firmly Opposes India's Move To Block More Of Its Apps

November 25, 2020
Corona
'We firmly oppose the Indian side’s repeated use of “national security” as an excuse to prohibit some Mobile APPs with a Chinese background,' the spokesperson said

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2020
A day after the government blocked 43 more mobile apps, mostly Chinese, for activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order", China has said it "firmly opposes" the move to block more apps.

Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong said, “We firmly oppose the Indian side’s repeated use of “national security” as an excuse to prohibit some Mobile APPs with a Chinese background.”

“The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals,” he added.

Rong also hoped that the Indian side would provide a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules.

“China and India are the opportunities for development to each other rather than threats. Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation,” he said.

National

