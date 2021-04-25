Second Covid Wave Is Like A ‘Toofan’, It Has Shaken The Country: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Terming the second Covid-19 wave as a “toofan” (storm), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the pandemic is testing people's patience and their limit to bear pain.

He further said that the virus has shaken the country and robbed the nation of its self-confidence, which it developed after successfully tackling the first wave of the pandemic.

Modi made the comments during his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat.

His comments come in the backdrop of the country logging a record rise of 3,49,691 new Covid-19 infections and 2,767 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

On his show, Modi spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experience and views on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

The over 30-minute broadcast was entirely focussed on the pandemic, which has been rampaging across the country for weeks, with Modi asserting that defeating the disease is the Centre’s biggest priority.

He also urged countrymen to get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

The Centre, he said, will continue to provide jabs free of cost to the eligible people (those over 45 years of age) and has been helping states in their efforts to deal with the disease with its full might.

"We have to give priority to the expert and scientific advice at this time to win this battle," he said.

While people are getting affected by the disease, they are also recovering from it in big numbers, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

