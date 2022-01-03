Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bulli Bai: Sulli Deals 2.0? All You Need To Know About The Online 'Auction' Of Muslim Women

The IT Ministry is looking into the issue of the online 'auction' of 100 Muslim women whose photos were shared on an app called 'Bulli Deals' on Github.

Bulli Bai: Sulli Deals 2.0? All You Need To Know About The Online 'Auction' Of Muslim Women
From 'Sulli Deals' to Bulli Bais

Trending

Bulli Bai: Sulli Deals 2.0? All You Need To Know About The Online 'Auction' Of Muslim Women
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T17:41:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 5:41 pm

On the first day of the year, several Muslim women woke up to a horrifying sight on social media - their own photos splashed all over an illegal site meant to "auction" them to online bidders.

Days after the "Bulli Bai" controversy regarding the online "auctioning" of noted Muslim women in India surfaced, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday took suo-moto cognizance of the issue and has sought a report from police officers. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of the woman journalist on a website.

The issue surfaced after several prominent Muslim women including journalists and civil society voices, reported their profiles being shared on online apps like 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deal', uploaded on a platform called Github.

Related Stories

Bulli Bai App Auctioning Muslim Women's Photos Invites NCW's Wrath

‘We Were Targeted For Having A Voice And Being Muslim’: Women Who Were ‘Auctioned’ Online

What is Bulli Bai?

Bulli Bai is an app that surfaced on January 1, 2022 on Github, a platform for developing and hosting software using Git. About 100 Muslim women including prominent voices in journalism, civil society found their images and profiles on the site, which invited bids for auctions on the women.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

According to the victims, the profiles, which contained images and other personal details of the victims, were created and being propagated without the consent of the women.

This, however, is not the first time that such as incident has occurred.

A rehash of "Sulli Deals"?

In July 2020, a similar app by the name of "Sulli Deals" emerged, putting several Muslim women up for "auction" to online bidders. The term "sulli" is a derogatory word used to refer to Muslim women. The app was taken down following outrage by noted Muslim women who were on the app as well as others in civil society. However, no legal action had as yet been taken against those behind the app. Many of the victims who found themselves on the Bulli Bai app were repeat victims and have since claimed on social media that inaction on part of authorities may have emboldened the offenders. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR in July last year after DCW's intervention. However, no arrests have yet been made.

Outrage over sexism and communalism

The Bulli Bai controversy led to outrage from several sections of society including politicians across parties. Congress leaders like Congress' Shashi Tharoor denounced the "selling" of people online as while former Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called the incident an "insult of women".

The app also raised objections from Shiv Sena with MP Priyanka Chaturvedi flagging the issue on social media on Saturday flagged seeking action from Mumbai police and Union IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti went one step further and alleged that "fringe elements" targeting Muslim women online had "official patronage" and added that it was "appalling" that criminals were being given a "free run".

The incident also led to outrage against the communal forces at play behind it. The All India Progressive Women's Association alleged that "Hindu supremacists" were behind this and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Action initiated

The outrage of the Bulli Bai controversy has led to action from cyber cells of various state police departments as well as the Union IT ministry with Ashwini Vaishnaw informing that the site had been taken down from Github. According to the minister, GitHub, the hosting platform confirmed blocking the user. Police authorities, along with Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) - the nodal agency that deals with cyber security threats - are probing the matter and coordinating further action. FIRs have been lodged under relevant sections by Delhi Police while police in both Maharashtra and West Bengal have lodged complaints against the developers of the apps and the Twitter handles that promoted the app.

Delhi Police officials have been directed to appear before NCW on January 6 with the complete case files of both matters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Muslim Women Communal-Communalism Cybersecurity National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Gehlot Calls For Vigilance, Alertness To Protect Against COVID

Gehlot Calls For Vigilance, Alertness To Protect Against COVID

Indore: Mob Booked For Protesting Arrest Of Religious Leader Who Ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi

Supreme Court Quashes WB Govt Plea Against Granting Of Protection To Suvendu Adhikari

Covid-19: Delhi Records 4,099 New Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate Reaches 6.46%

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls For A Redefinition Of Assam Police's Role

Covid-19: Mumbai Schools To Remain Shut Till Jan 31 For Classes 1 To 9 And 11

Punjab Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu Tries To Woo Voters With Freebies

NEWSFLASH | 66 Passengers Of Cordelia Cruise Ship From Mumbai Test Positive: Goa Health Minister

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Wanted LeT Militant Salem Parray In Srinagar Encounter

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Wanted LeT Militant Salem Parray In Srinagar Encounter

81% Covid-19 Samples In Delhi, Omicron Positive: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

81% Covid-19 Samples In Delhi, Omicron Positive: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Covid-19 West Bengal: Kolkata Registers 9,762 Cases Within Week; Over 100 Doctors In Isolation

Covid-19 West Bengal: Kolkata Registers 9,762 Cases Within Week; Over 100 Doctors In Isolation

Odisha Registers 424 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha Registers 424 New COVID-19 Cases

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement