'Surprised Even Pak Produces Singers': BJP MLA Raja Singh On Pak Army Claims That He Copied Song

The Pakistani Army on Sunday asked India to emulate Pakistan in speaking 'truth' as it mocked an Indian legislator, claiming that the politician has copied its anthem and dedicated it to the Indian armed forces.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
The Pakistani Army on Sunday asked India to emulate Pakistan in speaking "truth" as it mocked an Indian legislator, claiming that the politician has copied its anthem and dedicated it to the Indian armed forces.

Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, a BJP member of the Telangana legislative assembly representing the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad reacted to the claims and tweeted, "Good to see even Pakistan media is covering my song. #HindustanZindabad. I'm more surprised that even a terrorist nation produces singer's. Pakistani singer's may have copied my song we don't have to copy anything from a terrorist state like Pakistan."

Earlier, Lodh had shared a snippet of the song on social media and tweeted, "My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces."

However, as Lodh shared a snippet of the song, the Pakistani Army claimed that the composition was a copy of a song released by its media wing on March 23 for Pakistan Day. The song was written by Sahir Ali Bagga.

"Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well," Pakistan army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

He further tweeted, "Pakistani media isn’t covering the ‘so-called’ song. In rest of the world this is called something else... Second sentence of the previous tweet ie “But copy to speak the truth as well” stays valid as expected. This lie too not a surprise. That’s what was said, we can’t be surprised."

According to local media reports, Lodh copied the song 'Zindabad Pakistan' and recorded it by changing it to 'Zindabad Hindustan' and dedicated it to Indian armed forces.

 

With inputs from PTI

