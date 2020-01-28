'Disheartening To See You...': After Omar Abdullah's Viral Photo, BJP 'Gifts' Him Razor

Days after a photograph of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, sporting a long white beard, surfaced online, BJP on Tuesday said it has gifted a razor blade and said it was "very disheartened" to see him in such condition.

BJP's Tamnil Nadu unit posted a screengrab of the Amazon e-shopping site on Twitter and wrote: "Dear @OmarAbdulla, It's very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt freinds are enjoying life outside."

The screengrab showed the order receipt of a razor that has been ordered for former J&K CM, who has been under detention for nearly six months. The order bears the shipping address of Gupkar, Srinagar -- the residence of Abudllah.

The tweet was, however, deleted within an hour.

"Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard," the tweet further read.

The tweet comes hours after Union Minister Giriraj Singh who also took potshots at the former J&K CM on Twitter. He tweeted the latest image of Abdullah and wrote: "We have removed Article 370 and 35-A, not razors."

à¤ÂÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤° à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ 370 35a à¤¹à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ ..à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤°à¤¾ (Razor) à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ ?? https://t.co/q9tDgMCbeh — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 27, 2020

Abdullah is among the three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who continue to be in custody since August 5 when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divided it into two union territories.

This was the first picture of the 49-year-old Abdullah in public domain after five months of captivity.

After the picture went viral, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed shock and said she couldn't recognise Omar, adding she felt sad about it.

"I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ?" Banerjee tweeted.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said it pointed to a "very disturbing fact" about the government.

"This picture points to a very disturbing fact about the central government. A former CM, who is also a former Union minister, has been detained for months without any charge. And he and his party have been the biggest votaries of India," Yechury said, retweeting a post that had Abdullah's photograph.