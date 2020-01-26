January 26, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'When Will This End': Mamata Banerjee On Omar Abdullah's Viral Photo

'When Will This End': Mamata Banerjee On Omar Abdullah's Viral Photo

Banerjee said she couldn't recognise Omar in the photograph, adding she felt sad about it. On Saturday, a photograph of Omar Abdullah, with a beard, surfaced online triggering shock over the political detentions

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'When Will This End': Mamata Banerjee On Omar Abdullah's Viral Photo
This is the first photo of Omar Abdullah after he, along with two other CMs, was detained ahead of Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.
'When Will This End': Mamata Banerjee On Omar Abdullah's Viral Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-01-26T08:04:09+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed shock over a photograph of former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah going viral on social media.

Banerjee said she couldn't recognise Omar in the photograph, adding she felt sad about it. On Saturday, a photograph of Omar Abdullah, with a beard, surfaced online triggering shock over the political detentions that came a day before the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

"I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ?" Banerjee tweeted.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said it pointed to a "very disturbing fact" about the government.

"This picture points to a very disturbing fact about the central government. A former CM, who is also a former Union minister, has been detained for months without any charge. And he and his party have been the biggest votaries of India," Yechury said, retweeting a post that had Abdullah's photograph.

Abdullah is among the three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who continue to be in custody since August 5 when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divided it into two union territories.

This is the first picture of the 49-year-old Abdullah in public domain after five months of captivity.

(With inputs from agencies)

Next Story >>

India Gives 141 Padma Awards On Republic Day, Former Union Ministers, Bollywood Celebs Among Awardees

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Omar Abdullah Sitaram Yechury New Delhi Jammu and kashmir Article 370 abrogation National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos