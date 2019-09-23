Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston said 'all is well' in India in different regional languages, senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, took a dig.

In a tweet, posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram said: "Bharat mai sab achha hai (All is well in India). Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison."

Bharat mai sab achha hai.



Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 23, 2019

In his address at the 'Howdy, Modi' event, Modi said that his answer to the title of the event is 'Everything is fine in India."

He then said that in different Indian languages: "Sab changey si, majama che; ellam saukiyam, sob khub bhalo, saboo bhallachi", and many more.

Explaining to the Americans then, Modi said: "My American friends are wondering what I have said. President Trump and my American friends, I am only saying Everything is fine!' in different languages of India."

Chidambaram, who was finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence in INX Media case.