Ahead Of State Polls, Amit Shah Holds Meet With BJP Leaders, Assigns Them Key Roles

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year. Delhi is likely to go to polls early next year.

PTI 20 August 2019
Ahead Of State Polls, Amit Shah Holds Meet With BJP Leaders, Assigns Them Key Roles
Union Home Minster Amit Shah
Ahead Of State Polls, Amit Shah Holds Meet With BJP Leaders, Assigns Them Key Roles
outlookindia.com
2019-08-20T18:03:02+0530

BJP president Amit Shah held a meeting with senior party leaders, including Union ministers, on Tuesday and assigned to them key responsibilities for assembly polls in four states as they took stock of election preparedness and deliberated over strategy.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar, who are the BJP's election in-charge for Delhi and Haryana respectively, and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav and vice president Om Mathur were among those who attended the meeting.

Yadav and Mathur are poll in-charges for Maharashtra and Jharkhand respectively. BJP working president J P Nadda and its general secretary (organization) B L Santosh were also part of the deliberations.

BJP general secretary Anil Jain, who is the organisational in-charge for Haryana, said the leaders deliberated over strategy and programme for the elections.

Sources said state leadership has also been advised to "evaluate" properly the leaders who want to join the BJP from rival parties.

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year. Delhi is likely to go to polls early next year.

