﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  963 Terrorists, 413 Security Personnel Killed In 5 Years In J&K: Govt Tells Lok Sabha

963 Terrorists, 413 Security Personnel Killed In 5 Years In J&K: Govt Tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy said security forces were taking proactive actions against terrorists, pursuant to the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2019
963 Terrorists, 413 Security Personnel Killed In 5 Years In J&K: Govt Tells Lok Sabha
Security forces have been succesful in eliminating top rank militants in Kashmir after the Pulwama attack.
PTI FIle Photo
963 Terrorists, 413 Security Personnel Killed In 5 Years In J&K: Govt Tells Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
2019-07-16T14:28:02+0530

More than 960 terrorists and 413 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last five years, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha Tuesday.

Reddy said security forces were taking proactive actions against terrorists, pursuant to the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

"Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, 963 terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 till June 2019. However, during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives," Reddy said, replying to a written question.

After the February 14 attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel, security forces have intensified operations against the militant groups operating in the Valley. The security forces have been successful in eliminating top rank militants including those involved in Pulwama attack and chief of Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, Zakir Musa.

(With PTI Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Kashmir Jammu and kashmir Terrorism Lok Sabha National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : New Zealand And England Could Have Shared The Cricket World Cup Trophy: Gary Stead
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters