HappyJhumlaDivas: Here's How Congress Is Trolling BJP On April Fool's Day

The Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of ‘April Fool’s Day’.

The party took to Twitter to attack the ruling BJP with a series of pictures and a spoof news video, calling the promises made by the PM”'jumlas”.

“PM-MyGovt An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. http://BJP00000420.Total Avail.bal INR 0.00. Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas,” the Congress tweeted.

Made in a “breaking news” format, the video mocks the BJP, saying that India has become corruption-free post demonetisation, following which, it praises Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fo “swiping clean” the Punjab National Bank as part of the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan.

"(Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi) have been awarded a foreign trip (for their 'feat')," says the video.

Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/nYOIELlIwI — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

The video also teases the Modi government over the cleanliness of Ganga, claiming that every city is now a “Smart City” where “robots collect garbage”.

The video further says that the government has provided 200 crore jobs. So such as that even aliens from Mars would work in India.

The Congress also took a dig at the Modi government over Jay Shah.

Thanks to the Modi govt for eradicating corruption from the very roots. Jay Shah too says thanks. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/SD8RktANeE Advertisement opens in new window — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

"Thanks to the Modi government for eradicating corruption from the very roots. Jay Shah, too, says thanks," the Congress tweeted.

BJP Karnataka, however, tweeted, enquiring about Pappu Divas.

The tweet, that included a picture of a Game of Thrones character Ned Stark, read:

"Can someone please explain to us what is this #PappuDiwas #WorldPappuDay?"

Can someone please explain to us what is this #PappuDiwas? ð¤#WorldPappuDay pic.twitter.com/WH963H1Koz — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 1, 2018

On Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-RSS of "spreading hatred" in the country and vowed that his party will not let their ideology win.

In a tweet, Gandhi gave his message of love and harmony and cited the statements of Yashpal Saxena and Imam Imdadul Rashidi, who lost their sons in recent communal violence.

Rashidi's 16-year-old son died in communal violence in West Bengal's Asansol Sunday after Ram Navami celebrations. Rashidi has said that as an Imam for 30 years, he would always spread the message of peace and harmony to everyone.

Rahul recently claimed that Modi's official mobile application works as a "spying" tool and dubbed him as the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians".

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani retorted that even "Chhota Bheem", a cartoon character, knows that commonly asked permission on apps do not "tantamount to snooping".

(With PTI inputs)