12 September 2018 Last Updated at 2:15 pm Arts & Entertainment

Halle Berry Gears Up For Her Directorial Debut With Bruised

The Oscar winning actress, Halle Berry will also produce the film Bruised and star in it

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-09-12T14:15:12+0530

Actress Halle Berry is all set to step into director's shoes with the mixed martial arts film titled "Bruised". She's the first and only black woman to win the Best Actress Academy Award. The 52-year-old actress, is set not just to star in but also to direct the martial arts drama in what will be her first time behind the camera.

In the film, Berry will portray a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves.

Penned by Michelle Rosenfarb, "Bruised" is being developed with the EIS company.

Apart from "Bruised", the 52-year-old actress will be next seen in "John Wick 3" and is attached to play the key defense role in remake of the 1985 thriller "Jagged Edge".

IANS

