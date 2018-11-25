Four Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam

Four militants were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The four were killed in an encounter at Hipura Batagund area in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, an Army official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The operation is in progress, the official said.

Police sources said a joint team of the police’s special operation group, SOG, the Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area after having specific inputs about the presence of militants in Batgund-Kapran hamlet.

The militants were hiding in a residential house. During the subsequent gunfight, four militants and their bodies have been recovered. The police suspect that there are two more bodies.

