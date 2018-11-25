﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Four Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam

Four Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam

The official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of militants there.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2018
Four Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Representational Image
Four Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
outlookindia.com
2018-11-25T10:30:39+0530

Four militants were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The four were killed in an encounter at Hipura Batagund area in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, an Army official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The operation is in progress, the official said.

Police sources said a joint team of the police’s special operation group, SOG, the Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area after having specific inputs about the presence of militants in Batgund-Kapran hamlet.

The militants were hiding in a residential house. During the subsequent gunfight, four militants and their bodies have been recovered. The police suspect that there are two more bodies.

(with PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Encounters Jammu and kashmir Terrorism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UP Govt To Install 221-Metre Bronze Statue Of Lord Ram In Ayodhya
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters