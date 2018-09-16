A fire broke out at Bagri market in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata early Sunday, fire brigade sources said.



The fire broke out at a building housing shops in the market at around 2.30 am, sources said.



Around 30 fire tenders have been working to douse the fire, the sources said adding that a ladder has been brought to reach the top of the five-storied building, sources said, adding no casualty has been reported as yet.

#UPDATE 30 fire tenders now at the spot in Bagri market on Canning Street in Kolkata where a fire broke out earlier today pic.twitter.com/IfQC4WUyBo — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018



Fire Brigade Director General and senior police officers too reached the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)