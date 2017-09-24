The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 September 2017 Last Updated at 9:45 am National News Analysis

Film Producer Karim Morani Sent To Judicial Custody Till Oct 6 In Rape Case

Outlook Web Bureau
Film Producer Karim Morani Sent To Judicial Custody Till Oct 6 In Rape Case
Picture Courtesy: Facebook/ Karim Morani
Film Producer Karim Morani Sent To Judicial Custody Till Oct 6 In Rape Case
outlookindia.com
2017-09-24T09:50:07+0530

Soon after surrendering to the police in the alleged rape of a 25-year-old actress, Bollywood producer Karim Morani on Saturday has been sent to judicial custody till October 6.

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood producer surrendered before Hyderabad Police after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition on Friday.

An aspiring actress had lodged a complaint against Morani accusing him of raping and assaulting her in a hotel in Hyderabad.

Advertisement opens in new window

After the apex court directed him to surrender to police, Morani surrendered at the Hayathnagar police station at 9:00 am.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and other relevant sections.

Morani, who produced Bollywood movie 'Chennai Express' 'Dilwale,' 'Ra.One' was brought to court later in the day.

The High Court for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad had on September 5 upheld a Sessions Court's decision cancelling Morani's bail in the rape case.

Morani is also an accused in the 2G scam.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hyderabad Sexual Harassment & Misconduct molestation Rape Bollywood National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : J&K: Encounter Underway, Three To Four Militants Trapped
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters