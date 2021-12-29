Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look

Tamil star Suriya released the teaser of actor Sharwanand's Telugu film 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', inviting a positive response from fans.

Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look
'Oke Oka Jeevitham' featuring actors Vennela Kishore, Shawrwanand Myneni and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look
2021-12-29T18:56:10+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 6:56 pm

Tamil star Suriya released the teaser of actor Sharwanand's Telugu film 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' has been released today (29 October). The film features actresses Amala Akkeneni, Ritu Varma and actors Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sharwanand and M. Nasser. 

The bilingual sci-fi film will also release in Tamil and has been titled 'Kanam'.

The teaser starts with actor M. Nasser, who essays the role of a scientist. He reveals an unbelievable secret to the three actors, leaving them shocked.

He elaborates the time machine to actors Sharwanand, Vennela Kishore, and Priyadarshi's three best friends, and enlists three rules regarding the same.

Actress Amala Akkeneni essays the role of Sharwanand's mother and actress Ritu Varma plays the role of the actor's girlfriend. Sharwanand's character is appears to be a guitarist. The three friends travel back in time to their childhood, and they get strong bouts of nostalgia when they see the popular commercial track of Nirma washing powder commercial on TV.

Fans took to Twitter to  praise the teaser. 

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, The teaser suggests that 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'  will be an interest engaging science fiction film with an emotive message with the mother-son bonding.

The film is penned down by Shree Karthick, dialogues are  by Tharun Bhascker. 

 Sujith Sarang as the D.O.P, Jakes Bejoy as the music director, Sreejith Sarang as the editor, N.Satheesh Kumar as the art director, Sudesh Kumar as the stunt director, Pallavi Singh as the stylist and the lyrics curated by late Sirivennels Sitaramasastri and Krishnakanth. Vamsi-Shekar will be heading the film's Public relations department. 

'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is set for its theatrical release in 2022.

Priyadarshan Ritu Varma Amala Akkineni Mumbai India Filmmaker Film Science Sci-Fi movies Tolly­wood Tamil Movie Telugu Film
