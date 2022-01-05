Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Varun Dhawan Say’s This If Your Friend In Mumbai Is Not Covid Positive

Actor Varun Dhawan shares a sarcastic message on social media amid rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

The actor will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Bhediya.' | Instagram\VarunDhawan

outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T11:44:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:44 am

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday (January 4) shared a story on Instagram about how everyone in Mumbai has friends who have tested positive for Covid-19 amidst rising Omicron scare. He wrote in the story, “If you are from Mumbai and your friends are not Covid positive, then you don't have friends.”

Varun Dhawan’s friend and actor Arjun Kapoor also tested positive for the virus recently. Meanwhile, in a video recorded by Arjun Kapoor a few days ago, Varun Dhawan wished him a swift and speedy recovery. "'Get well soon Ak," Dhawan said. 

 
 
 
Many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive, including Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Bollywood artist Sonu Nigam, actors Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Kapoor, and others. After recovering from Covid-19, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan just completed her quarantine. 

Dhawan recently came out in support of multiplex owners in Delhi who wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting him to examine the new restrictions and to allow the operation of theatres with appropriate norms and guidelines instead of just shutting down the cinema halls.

On the work front, Dhawan will star alongside actress Kriti Sanon in the film 'Bhediya.' He just finished filming for his upcoming flick, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.' He had tested positive nearly a year ago on the film ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo's’ shoot in Chandigarh and had quarantined himself in the city. During the shoot, his co-star and actor Neetu Kapoor also tested positive.

