Tom Holland On His Funny Goof Up In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Actor Tom Holland revealed how he goofed up in front of his heroes while filming a scene in 'Avengers: Endgame'. In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Holland said that in the film’s epic final battle sequence, he misunderstood the direction he was given, forcing a retake.

The goof-up happened when virtually every main cast member was filming the charge sequence in 'Endgame', after actor Chris Evans’ Captain America unleashes the battle cry, “Avengers! Assemble.” But because he whispers the second word, Holland couldn’t hear the cue, and charged before everyone else.

Holland states “(Chris Evans) was like four or five people down from me and the direction was, as soon as he says, ‘Assemble,’ everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy. But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble,’ because he says it to himself. So, he went, ‘Avengers!’ And then I just went ‘Ahhh!’ and I ran off by myself. I got like 30 feet, and then I had to turn around and like, walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong.'”

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 'Captain America: Civil War', which was released in 2016. Since then, he's appeared in three solo 'Spider-Man' films: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which got theatrically released last week. He's also appeared in two Avengers films, 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', and is expected to return in future Marvel films.

'No Way Home' is surely setting records at the box office, and is expected to perform at the level of an 'Avengers' film. It broke 'Avengers: Infinity War's's opening weekend record both in the US and in India.